Riot Fest Announces New Venue As The Chicago Red Stars Scramble To Secure Another For Upcoming Game

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess)—The National Women’s Soccer League (NMSL) team, The Chicago Red Stars, is grappling with a challenging dilemma. The popular music festival Riot Fest’s recent decision to relocate to Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium threatens to displace the team’s crucial September 21 match against the San Diego Wave.

Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn posted on social media Tuesday (June 11) that the music festival would no longer be held in Douglass Park in the North Lawndale neighborhood, which has been its home since 2015 – and would now take place from September 20 to 22 at SeatGeek Stadium (dubbed RiotLand) in the announcement. This would conflict with the Red Stars’ scheduled game, which is set to be broadcast nationally on Ion.

Petryshyn said the Chicago Park District was “solely” responsible for the festival’s move and thanked Ald. Monique Scott, 24th, for her support of the event. Though Scott said the local community supported Riot Fest, some criticized it and other prominent music events for taking over portions of city parks and fencing them off from the surrounding community.

Scott issued a statement early Wednesday, calling community opposition to the festival a “false narrative” and said inequities in the community were a broader problem.

“For the past eight years. Riot Fest has been a cornerstone of positive impact and opportunity in our community. The festival has worked closely with our office. Community organizations. and numerous stakeholders to develop a plan that resulted in unprecedented benefits for the local community. Their significant investments in our youth, small businesses and residents have greatly contributed to the well-being and vibrancy of the 24th Ward,” the statement read in part. “My constituents have expressed their concerns about the vast financial inequities that exist in parks located in predominantly Black neighborhoods versus others. Despite the substantial payments made by Riot Fest over the years, local stakeholders believe the promised reinvestment into our community is insufficient.”

The initial line-up for Riot Fest includes Public Enemy, Becky, Fall Out Boy, Rob Zombie, Sublime, the Marley Brothers, Sum 41, Lamb of God, Beach Bunny, Suicidal Tendencies, Rival Sons, the Circle Jerks and many more.

“It’s devastating,” shared Red Stars President Karen Leetzow with the Tribune. “It’s devastating to have to go from that kind of a high to this kind of a low, to tell your staff and players that this is the level of respect we’ve gotten immediately after delivering that event.” The timing of this news comes on the heels of the Red Stars setting an NWSL league attendance record with over 35,000 fans at Wrigley Field for their match against Bay FC just days ago.

Communication Breakdown and Legal Hurdles

The issue traces back to early May when Bridgeview Mayor Steven Landek first alerted the Red Stars to the potential scheduling conflict. Despite initial discussions, the team reportedly received no further communication or logistical support from the mayor’s office, even after attempting to seek clarification. The Red Stars found out the plans were moving forward when a lawyer representing Riot Fest contacted them earlier this month about contractual arrangements.

Bridgeview’s current lease agreement for SeatGeek Stadium allows hosting additional events simultaneously with Red Stars games. However, this lease mandates that the stadium remains available for the team’s specified use, encompassing parking and overall accessibility. Riot Fest’s multi-stage setup introduces complications such as noise interference, which could impact gameplay and safety concerns for attendees.

Searching for Solutions and Alternatives

The Red Stars have yet to find a suitable alternative venue for their September 21 match. Several factors complicate the search:

A Cubs game against the Nationals occupies Wrigley Field .

. Guaranteed Rate Field is free, as the White Sox will be away, but it hasn’t been confirmed as an option.

is free, as the White Sox will be away, but it hasn’t been confirmed as an option. Soldier Field is also unoccupied, yet the Tribune reports via sources that it’s unavailable for the Red Stars to use.

Financial and Logistical Implications

If the Red Stars secure a new venue, they face the daunting challenge of covering the costs of relocating and nationally broadcasting the match. The team has expressed a desire for Riot Fest and the village of Bridgeview to help bear these costs but has not received any commitment.

“It is unfair and unfortunate to have our club put in this situation, shining a light on the vast discrepancies in the treatment of women’s professional sports versus men’s professional sports,” Leetzow stated. “We are committed to ensuring our players and fans have a first-rate experience on and off the pitch, and we are working diligently to find a solution that will ensure our September 21st game is a success.”

Looking Ahead

This scheduling conflict places the Red Stars at a critical juncture as they attempt to maintain momentum and continue their successful season. The team and its supporters hope for a resolution that respects its commitment to providing a high-quality experience for its fans and players alike.

CelebrityAccess has reached out to the Bridgeview Mayor’s office for comment.