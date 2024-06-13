Morgan Wallen Foundation Delivers Youth Baseball Back To Jefferson City In The ‘Volunteer State’

JEFFERSON CITY (CelebrityAccess) – East Tennesse native’s son, Morgan Wallen, grew up approximately 40 minutes from Jefferson City, where his little league baseball team often frequented the city’s Roy Harmon baseball diamond for All-Star games. In recent years, the local fields that fostered Wallen’s love of the game have faced a dire need for renovations.

The Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) is meeting that need with a $100,000 donation to the community to improve and renovate two local baseball fields. $80,000 will go toward Roy Harmon Field via the City Parks Department and $20,000 toward New Market Field via Jefferson City Little League. The renovations include new infields, bases, dugouts, press boxes, backstop padding, fencing and more.

The donation reflects the area’s impact on Wallen, who references Jefferson City in his 4x Platinum No. 1 hit “Thought You Should Know.” With more than 20 years passing since the field last saw updates, these changes will impact approximately 300 kids, enabling them to play ball again in their local community. Due to the conditions of the fields, they have been used as practice fields only for the past seven years, forcing kids to travel five miles down the road to New Market for all games.

“Local little league is a pillar of the community – it creates a foundation for families to come together and enjoy an American pastime while teaching our youth skills beyond baseball,” shares Robbie Britt, Jefferson City Little League President. “We’d like to thank the Morgan Wallen Foundation for all their support.”

“Jefferson City is pleased to be a recipient of funding from the Morgan Wallen Foundation. This engagement is not only a financial donation but an investment in the future health of our city,” added Mitch Cain, Mayor of Jefferson City. “This resource allows us to install much-needed improvements in our recreational facilities. These investments will benefit our kids, their families and this community for years to come.

“As a Public Servant, this is one of the most inspiring community projects I’ve been involved in over the past 15 years,” Cain continued. “Investing in people is one of the greatest priorities of City government, and this partnership with the Morgan Wallen Foundation has provided Jefferson City with a very bright future. On behalf of the citizens of Jefferson City, we thank the Morgan Wallen Foundation for partnering with us. Their investment in our community and in our kids is making a positive difference.”

Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour is currently underway. With over 2.4 million fans already holding tickets, Wallen donates a portion of every ticket sold to MWF. For his complete list of tour dates and more information, visit MorganWallen.com.