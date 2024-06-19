The Eagles Expand Their Residency At The Sphere

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — California rock legends, The Eagles, announced the addition of four new shows to their upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The newly announced shows bring the total number of scheduled performances at the arena to 12 over six weekends, starting on Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 9.

The shows will all leverage the Sphere’s high-tech production capabilities, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment, along with the Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT.

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

For fans who have already registered in advance for the Artist presale, tickets for the newly announced shows can be purchased starting today at Noon PT.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Newly added shows in boldface.

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9