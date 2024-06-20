Brian Weinstein Named Co-CEO Of 3 Arts Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Brian Weinstein has just taken on a dual role, appointed co-chief executive officer (CEO) of 3 Arts Entertainment (3 Arts) and a senior advisor to Lionsgate’s CEO Office.

At 3 Arts, Weinstein will oversee company operations and expand into new areas to enhance services for their clients. This move is part of 3 Arts’ strategy to adapt and thrive in the evolving entertainment landscape.

As a senior advisor at Lionsgate, Weinstein will collaborate closely with CEO Jon Feltheimer and the studio’s management team to drive growth across the company’s various businesses.

Weinstein brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles. At J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, he served as president and Chief Operations Officer (COO), playing a crucial role in expanding and diversifying the company’s ventures. His efforts there included forming a strategic partnership with Warner Bros. and launching new businesses in video games, animation, docuseries, live theater, podcasting, music, and consumer products.

Before his time at Bad Robot, Weinstein led global client strategy at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), focusing on maximizing value and generating revenue for the agency’s most influential clients. He also has experience as a corporate associate at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

In light of Weinstein’s new appointments, Lionsgate’s CEO Feltheimer said, “Brian is an entrepreneurial executive with the background and skills to work with 3 Arts leadership in continuing their company’s dynamic growth. 3 Arts is an integral part of our talent strategy and a content creation driver. Their unique combination of talent management and production expertise puts them at the forefront of capitalizing on opportunities for the talent business. I also want to welcome Brian to the Lionsgate team in his capacity as senior advisor.”

The timing of Weinstein’s appointment aligns with Lionsgate’s recent move to deepen its involvement with 3 Arts. Earlier this year, Lionsgate increased its majority equity investment in 3 Arts, in which it initially acquired a majority stake in 2018.

Weinstein is eager to contribute, stating, “The partners at 3 Arts have built a world-class management firm positioned to diversify and capitalize on our industry’s current disruption. At Lionsgate, I can’t wait to help the company navigate the evolving media landscape and contribute to its highly entrepreneurial culture, commitment to excellence and spirit of innovation.”

“As our industry continues to evolve, we are always looking to bring more creative opportunities to our clients that keep them a step ahead,” the partners of 3 Arts stated. “Brian’s focus and accomplishments at Bad Robot and CAA make him a perfect fit to help guide us in continuing to grow the business in areas of proven strength.”