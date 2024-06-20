Sabrina Carpenter Announces ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Headlining North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Isn’t that sweet? Singer, songwriter and former child actress Sabrina Carpenter is set to embark on her highly anticipated North American headlining Arena tour, aptly named the “Short n’ Sweet” tour. Starting off the musical journey on September 23 in Columbus, OH, Carpenter will grace iconic venues such as the Empire State’s Madison Square Garden and the Crypto.com Arena in the City of Angels.

Talented artists Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna will join the pop superstar on this musical adventure, promising an electrifying lineup of performances. Beyond music, Carpenter is teaming up with PLUS1 for a meaningful cause—the launch of the Sabrina Carpenter Fund. This initiative will support mental health, animal welfare, and LGBTQ+ community organizations, showcasing Carpenter’s commitment to making a positive impact.

Carpenter released her fifth album, Emails I Can’t Send, in 2022, as well as its deluxe edition, Emails I Can’t Send Fwd, the following year. It became her highest-charting to date and boasted a hot single, “Nonsense,” a song that caught fire after she provided alternate closing lyrics while opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in South America and Australia. She also toured the album on her own 80-date headlining world tour.

Fans can secure tickets early, with the Cash App cardholder presale beginning Monday (June 24) and followed by the “Team Sabrina” presale on Tuesday (June 25) – both at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale starts Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local time. Spotify listeners can also look forward to the first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show, along with an official “Sabrina on Tour” playlist curated by Carpenter, featuring her own hits and inspirations.

Recently, Carpenter made Billboard Hot 100 history with her latest single, “Please Please Please,” which debuted at an impressive No. 2 spot. Not stopping there, “Espresso” also climbed to No. 3, making her the first solo act ever to achieve two simultaneous top-three hits on the chart. “Please Please Please” also hit No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music. The track, accompanied by a music video starring her real-life boyfriend of the movie Saltburn fame, Barry Keoghan, was co-written with Amy Allen, who also collaborated on “Espresso.”

Fans can anticipate more musical treats with the upcoming album Short n’ Sweet, scheduled for release on August 23. Carpenter shared her excitement on social media, describing the project as deeply personal and hoping it resonates with her audience. As reported by Rolling Stone, the album features production from Jack Antonoff and Julian Bunetta. Carpenter tells Rolling Stone, “I never had a Plan B, and it wasn’t even a thought in my mind that it wouldn’t work out. I just always knew it was about not if it would happen but when it would happen.” It appears it finally has.

2024 Short n’ Sweet North American Tour Dates

Amaarae (Sept. 23 – Oct. 14)

Griff (Oct. 16 – Oct. 30)

Declan McKenna (Nov. 1 – Nov. 15)

Sept. 23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 2 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

Oct. 3 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 5 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball

Oct. 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Oct. 20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Oct. 25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 1 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 2 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Nov. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Nov. 6 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 7 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 9 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Nov. 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena