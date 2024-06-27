Canada’s Festival d’Été de Québec Installs A Massive New Mainstage Screen

QUEBEC (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s Festival d’Été de Québec (FEQ) announced a major upgrade to the event’s main stage with the addition of a massive display screen.

The screen, which was installed on the Bell Stage on the Plains of Abraham uses a hydraulic trailer-mounted hanging system that allows for a total screen surface of 672 m², nearly doubling the size of the screen used by the festival in 2023.

Developed through a collaboration between FEQ and Stageline, the stage and its screen boasts reduce CO2 footprint related to transport, thanks to optimized design and high-quality materials. The entire structure meets and even exceeds building code standards, and is capable of withstanding winds of over 125 km/h, according to FEQ.

“Innovation has always been part of Stageline’s DNA. The collaboration between BLEUFEU and Stageline has led to the creation of a spectacular new stage equipment that will be a game-changer in the event industry. With this addition, FEQ undoubtedly secures a top spot among the largest festivals in North America, and we are delighted to be part of it,” said Pierre-Luc Rompré, Director of Operations at Stageline.

“Bell has been supporting the innovative ideas of FEQ since 1985! The new screens of the Bell Stage – among the largest in the industry – are a great example and once again demonstrate how we continually work together to enhance the festival experience and capture the imagination of festival-goers,” noted Jean-Philippe Fortier, Director of Brand Partnerships at Bell.

“FEQ has long affirmed itself as an innovative festival. For the 2024 edition, we are pulling out all the stops to offer something unique in North America. This long-term project illustrates our ability to push the boundaries of what is possible in the entertainment industry and further strengthens our status as a major international festival,” said Nicolas Racine, CEO of BLEUFEU.