CAA Launches A Dedicated Media & Entertainment Partnerships Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency announced the launch of a new Media & Entertainment Partnerships department that will be helmed by veteran marketing executive Libby Bush.

The new division, which CAA bills as the first of its kind in Hollywood, will work to establish partnerships between brands, media companies, talent, and intellectual property.

Bush, whose resume includes past roles at Marvel, the NBA, and Disney, will be joined in the new division by executives Erica Durgin, Scott Iason, and Margo Plotkin.

“CAA has long provided best-in-class service to the most influential people and companies in the entertainment business,” said Bush. “It is a privilege to offer our creative and sales expertise to support our talent clients and longstanding industry partners’ biggest content projects. We also help form partnerships with brands to help get content made and create compelling marketing campaigns that captivate audiences and deliver tangible results.”

Although just launched, the new division has already recorded successes with the creation of partnerships between brands and artists such as Ariana Grande, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kerry Washington, among others.

Those deals include a multi-year partnership between Kitchen Aid and Jennifer Garner’s social series, “The Pretend Cooking Show,” and a separate deal between Hello Sunshine and Ally Bank over the co-financing of the production and marketing of the unscripted d show, “Side Hustlers” which landed on Roku for two seasons.

“The Media & Entertainment Partnerships department is a testament to our commitment to generating all the best possible opportunities for clients to succeed,” said CAA Co-Chairman Kevin Huvane. “Having an exceptional team of dedicated content and marketing experts crafting meaningful collaborations among storytellers, platforms and brands gives CAA clients an unprecedented advantage in the marketplace.”