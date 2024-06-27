True Tickets Partners With Austin Opera

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing company True Tickets announced the formation of a partnership with Austin Opera.

The deal will see True Tickets provide digital ticket delivery service to Austin Opera patrons for shows during the curated season at the Long Center and other venues around the city.

Founded in 1986, the Austin Opera has become one of the leading performing arts institutions in the region, engaging more than 25,000 community members annually.

“We are delighted to join forces with True Tickets,” said Jennifer Basten, Chief Advancement Officer of Austin Opera. “Their cutting-edge ticketing solutions will make it more convenient to receive and use digital tickets, not to mention significantly improve the security of our ticketing process. This partnership is a vital step in our efforts to provide an excellent audience experience which begins with the initial ticket purchase. We’re grateful to True Tickets for enhancing Austin Opera’s operations so that we can continue our ongoing mission to provide outstanding operatic experiences and engage our community in new and meaningful ways.”

“Our collaboration with Austin Opera exemplifies our dedication to transforming the ticketing experience,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “We are excited to bring our technology to such a prestigious institution, helping them deliver secure and streamlined access to their world-class performances.”