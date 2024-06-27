Connecticut’s Capulet Festival Announces Last Minute Venue And Lineup Changes

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Capulet Fest, a rock and metal festival scheduled to take place in Connecticut this weekend, abruptly announced a change of venue, and shed multiple acts from its lineup.

Now in its third year, the festival was scheduled to take place from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Northeastern Connecticut, with a lineup that included Skillet, Gideon, August Burns Red, Nothing More, and Senses Fail, among others.

However, on Thursday, the planned venue, Thompson Speedway, announced that the event will no longer be taking place there.

Subsequently, event organizer Capulet Entertainment announced that the event had shifted to The Webster, a 1,200-apacity concert venue in Hartford.

Several bands have pulled out of the festival, including Gideon and Horizon Theory.

The last-minute move and lineup changes drew an outpouring of dismay from fans on social media

“Went from being super excited about this weekend to being very angry. Especially knowing you guys knew about this on Monday this is absolutely bad business all the way around who thought this was the right thing to do?” one user posting as Sarah Thomas shared on Facebook on Thursday.

Another fan pointed out the fine print in the festival’s ticketing policy which notes that tickets are not refundable.

Capulet Entertainment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.