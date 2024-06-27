Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Drummer And Composer Michael Shrieve

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz
Michael Shrieve was the drummer on the first five Santana albums, you know him from the Woodstock movie! Michael goes deep into all of those records, as well as his work with Stomu Yamashta, Automatic Man and more!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/michael-shrieve/id1316200737?i=1000660419605

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6OiSmiGLE1P8x5CmwMY3Mg?si=Bqp60A7vRUSUSBuFO3MFwg

Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/22466be0-be99-4091-9638-1689294b2b35/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-michael-shrieve

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/michael-shrieve-189697021/?cmp=web_share&embed=true

