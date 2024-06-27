The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Drummer And Composer Michael Shrieve

Michael Shrieve was the drummer on the first five Santana albums, you know him from the Woodstock movie! Michael goes deep into all of those records, as well as his work with Stomu Yamashta, Automatic Man and more!

