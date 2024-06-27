Music Tectonics Conference Adds Innovative Creator Fair

(Hypebot) — The Music Tectonics conference is adding a Creator Fair to showcase music instruments, tools, toys, and creators alongside the popular music industry and music tech event.

The first Creator Fair will be held on October 23 as part of the broader Music Tectonics Conference which runs October 22 -24 at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica.

Adding the Creator Fair to Music Tectonics reflects what Mark Mulligan and the team at MIDIA Research call the “bifurcation” of music: the parallel growth of lean-back streaming to serve mainstream consumers alongside lean-in platforms that serve creators and superfans.

“The traditional commercial industry is being expanded by a new wave of creators who see music making in a whole new light,” explains Music Tectonics founder Dmitri Vietze. “Both sides are vibrant and growing, and both can benefit from closer connection and deeper inspiration. We want our event to reflect what’s happening and to empower everyone.”

The 2024 Creator Fair will mix demonstrations and performances with presentations to help creators boost their craft and business, including:

Artists showcasing new instruments

Conversations with creators and influencers on elevating careers and brand partnerships

Hands-on demos of innovative musical tools and toys

Networking with pioneering influencers

For this debut event, the Creator Fair will open to conference attendees.

Early bird full conference tickets are available now with the full schedule and speakers will be announced later this summer.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.