Christian Navarro And OVG Open mastercard midnight by navarro’s, A New Concert Venue And Restaurant In NYC

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Restaurateur Christian Navarro has partnered with venue management giant Oak View Group to open a new high-end Manhattan eatery and concert venue, Manhattan: mastercard midnight by navarro’s

The restaurant, which opened in June, includes a street-level wine bar that will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night items along with a selection of wine; A state-of-the-art performance and entertainment venue; and a lounge, featuring French/California season cuisine along with wine and cocktail service.

Located in Brookfield Properties’ Manhattan West Plaza, mastercard midnight by navarro’s is between 31st and 33rd Street and 9th and 10th Avenue, near the Highline, Moynihan Plaza, Penn Station, and Hudson Yards.

“Tim Leiweke, Irving Azoff, and Francesca Bodie have given me and navarro’s the opportunity of a lifetime, challenging us to think big when bringing luxury hospitality to OVG venues. This new concept, midnight by navarrro’s, is the culmination of that dream, which has enabled us to positively disrupt the experience of luxury food and beverage, and first-class live entertainment in the largest arenas and the most intimate theatres,” stated Christian Navarro.

The new concert venue, which opened in June 7th, kicked off with a residency by Grammy Award-winning producer, trumpeter, and vocalist Brian Newman, alongside his co-producer and burlesque icon wife, Angie Pontani. The theater will also feature a slate of cross-genre artists, including regional talent as well as touring artists.

“This destination and our partnership with Christian, perfectly exemplifies our approach to evolving the hospitality experience at OVG venues,” added Josh Pell, President, Premium Experiences and Global Strategy at Oak View Group. “With a luxurious wine bar, farm fresh restaurant and cutting-edge theatre, we are delivering on the promise of exceptional culinary and live entertainment experiences focused on creativity, quality, and customer service.”