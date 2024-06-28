Soul Coughing Announces New Dates, Upgraded Venues For Their First North American Tour In Decades

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After announcing their first tour in more than two decades, the legendary New York-based alt-rock band Soul Coughing revealed plans to expand the tour with additional dates and upgraded venues.

Originally set to begin at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California, on September 11th, the tour will now kick off on September 10th with a second show added at Belly Up.

Additionally, in the face of demand, the tour will now play at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul on September 24th; the Riviera Theater in Chicago on September 25th; Roadrunner in Boston on Sept. 29th; and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on October 3rd.

The tour closes out with a pair of hometown shows at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York on October 4 & 5.

The tour will feature the band’s original lineup, including Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), and Yuval Gabay (drums).

SOUL COUGHING – TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

10 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern

11 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

14 & 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

22 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

24 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre

25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

29 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

OCTOBER

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4 & 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel