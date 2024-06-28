Abramorama Signs On To Distribute The Next Hendrix Documentary

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Abramorama, distributor for event cinema, theatrical distribution, marketing, and sales for nonfiction and music films, announced the acquisition of the theatrical distribution rights to the full-length documentary Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision from Experience Hendrix L.L.C.

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision documents the conversion of a bankrupt Manhattan nightclub to a state-of-the-art recording studio that will serve as a permanent studio for the legendary Jimi Hendrix.

Inspired by the design of the short-lived Greenwich Village nightspot Cerebrum, Hendrix and his manager Michael Jeffery worked to transform the former Generation Club into ‘an electric studio of participation’ with an eye towards opening their own nightclub, however, after acquiring the lease, Hendrix pivoted towards creating a commercial studio in the space.

The documentary includes previously unreleased footage and photos as well as track breakdowns of Hendrix classics such as “Freedom,” “Angel” and “Dolly Dagger” by recording engineer Eddie Kramer who was awarded an Emmy for his work on the film “Jimi Hendrix: Hear My Train A Comin’.”

Abramorama is no stranger to the world of Hendrix documentaries and previously Electric Church and the 2022 Grammy nominated Music, Money, Madness: Jimi Hendrix Live In Maui.

“Abramorama is honored to once again collaborate with Experience Hendrix L.L.C, this time to share an insightful and never-before-seen documentary about one of the most famous recording studios in the world. Listen to an hour’s worth of music on your favorite playlist, DSP, or radio station and odds are at least one of the songs was recorded at Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios,” stated Evan Saxon, Abramorama’s President and Head of International Distribution .

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision is scheduled for a New York City debut on August 9th followed by a global release.