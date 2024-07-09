FKP Scorpio Names Freddie de Wall As Third CEO

HAMBURG, DE (CelebrityAccess) – Freddie de Wall joins founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Folkert Koopmans and CEO Stephan Thanscheidt as the newly appointed co-CEO of European concert, festival and special events promoter FKP Scorpio, effective immediately.

De Wall, previously the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be responsible for driving FKP Scorpio’s international business forward. A former music manager with many years of experience in global management positions in the music industry. He began his career in the early 1980s as a promoter and tour manager for international artists. He spent 20 years in management positions and was the co-owner and Managing Director (MD) of Heinrich & de Wall Artist and Music Management for 13 years.

De Wall has worked for FKP Scorpio since 2017 and has developed structures for the group’s international business. As co-CEO, he will expand the group’s global strategy and planning. In addition to the operational business and managing FKP Scorpio’s ten international branches, he will continue to be responsible for digital, IT, sustainability, and legal matters.

“I am delighted that I can open another chapter in my role for FKP Scorpio with this new responsibility,” says de Wall. “We have not only grown strongly as a team in recent years but have also consistently developed business areas in new markets. I am proud that I can continue to drive this development forward and would like to thank Folkert and Stephan for the trust they have placed in me with this step.”

Koopmans comments: “I met Freddie back in the 1980s when he arranged the headliner for a festival I was organizing. Today, he is not only an experienced leader but also a valued colleague within the group. His international management experience and excellent network will undoubtedly benefit him as CEO as well, to continue consistently aligning our growing structures for the future.”

Thanscheidt agrees: “Our ongoing success requires good leadership. The three of us are ideally positioned to continue to grow strategically and healthily across the entire group.”