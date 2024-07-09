Musician EPK Platform Sonicbids Sold To Advance Music Technologies

(HYPEBOT) – Sonicbids, which offers electronic press kits for musicians, has been sold to Daniel Melnick and his Advance Music Technologies.

We last heard about Sonicbids in 2013 when it was acquired by Backstage in a $15 million deal backed by Guggenheim Partners. Backstage is a service focused on the theater and film industries, and the plan was to combine the two to create a LinkedIn for all creatives.

More recently, Bandzoogle, Chartmetric and others have also launched EPK options for m, musicians.

Details of this week’s deal were not disclosed. However, according to the new CEO, Daniel Melnick, who has been involved with Sonicbids for the last seven years, the deal marks “an exciting new chapter for both companies.”

“My seven years at Sonicbids have been incredibly rewarding, and I’m grateful for the experiences and countless relationships I’ve built during this time,” continued Melnick. “I’m eager to leverage this foundation as we embark on a new journey to innovate and grow.

“Stay tuned for updates as we chart a course for Sonicbids’ future. I look forward to sharing more details soon,” he concluded.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.