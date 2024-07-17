The Weeknd Announces New Stadium Show In Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye announced he’s teaming up with Live Nation for a one-night stadium show in Brazil that promises to debut a completely original production.

The Live Nation-produced performance is set for São Paulo’s Estádio MorumBIS on Saturday, September 7, 2024. It will be his first show in the market since he performed at Allianz Parque last October.

As part of his role as the United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, The Weeknd will donate funds from his São Paulo show to the XO Humanitarian Fund, supporting the organization’s mission to help alleviate the global food crisis. This crisis is occurring amid ongoing crises in the Middle East and Central Europe and the worst famine to hit Africa in decades.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Monday, July 22 at 10 am BRT.