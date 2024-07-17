Rising Country Star Mae Estes Renews Her Publishing Deal With Kobalt

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Kobalt announced it has renewed a worldwide publishing deal with country artist Mae Estes.

Estes, who first signed with Kobalt in 2020, has generated more than 13 million streams across all DSPs and social media platforms as an independent artist and signed a global recording deal in late 2023 with Big Machine.

She began her career in music when she was just 7 and sang the National Anthem at a rodeo in Arkansas. She began releasing music as an independent artist in 2019 Kobalt and released her debut EP in 2022. According to Kobalt, she’s currently in the studio working on her next project.

“From the very first moment I heard Mae’s voice to the moment I realized what an incredible human she was – I knew Stephanie Cox was the perfect partner and teammate for Mae,” said Kendall Warren, Mae’s manager. “We are lucky to have Stephanie leading the charge with Mae’s publishing – Stephanie’s the best in the business.”

“When I first got to Nashville, I learned quickly that it was important to find my champions in the music industry and I’m unbelievably grateful to have done just that in partnering with Kendall Warren and Stephanie Cox,” said Estes. “Kendall and I have so much respect and appreciation for Stephanie and the rest of the incredible Kobalt team. I’m ecstatic to be able to continue to create honest country music I believe in surrounded by some of the best professionals (and humans in general) Music City has to offer.”

She is currently on tour as a solo artist along with performing as the tour opener for Jamey Johnson, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson.