Cameron Crowe’s ‘Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party’ Hits Cinemas On October 17th And 20th

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Trafalgar Releasing and the Tom Petty Estate are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated big-screen debut of Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party. The lost 1983 cult classic documentary, directed by legendary Rolling Stone journalist and Academy Award-winning director Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous, Jerry Maguire), will screen in cinemas worldwide for two special nights only on October 17 and October 20 (on what would have been Petty’s 74th birthday). Fans will experience Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers like never before with a new introduction from Crowe himself and an all-new 20-minute cut of unreleased outtakes from the acclaimed director.

“Heartbreakers Beach Party occupies a special place in my heart,” says Crowe. “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers leaned into the making of the film with a kind of hilarious music-filled honesty that still feels fresh forty years later. It was also my first experience as a director. Thanks to Adria Petty and the Petty Estate and our co-filmmakers Danny Bramson, Phil Savenick, Doug Dowdle and Greg Mariotti, I’m so happy we’re bringing it back in all its reckless glory. The fact that it was yanked from MTV after only one airing at 2:00 A.M. shows that it was an outlandish feast for fans in all the best ways. Let that sucker blast!”

Tickets are available now at www.TomPettyFilm.com.



This cinematic event marks the first time Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party has been seen on the big screen, fully remastered in 4K. Originally airing only once on MTV in February 1983, it was Crowe’s directorial debut, and pirated versions have been coveted by fans ever since. Featuring a mix of in-depth interviews, electrifying live performances and unprecedented intimate access to Petty and the band—including Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Stan Lynch, and new addition Howie Epstein—the film’s influence can even be seen in Rob Reiner’s This Is Spinal Tap.

The film, now restored from its 16mm source by Crowe, reveals an era-defining look at rock & roll in 1982 when Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers finished, promoted and toured around the groundbreaking album Long After Dark. Often misunderstood, this is the band’s third and final album with legendary rock producer Jimmy Iovine. Alongside the film, an expansive reissue, Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition), featuring a collection of rediscovered and unheard songs, will be released on October 18.

MTV, a relatively new network at the time, was instrumental in shaping music culture, and this film captures the essence of that era. The film features behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic apocalyptic western music video for “You Got Lucky,” directed by Jim Lenahan. It was groundbreaking and pioneering for its short film approach and futuristic style.

This is Tom Petty fans’ second “Meet-Up” following the successful 2021 Trafalgar release of award-winning and critically acclaimed Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free – The Making of Wildflowers.

“This special cinematic event offers Tom Petty fans a unique opportunity to unite and honor the music that has deeply resonated with countless fans through many decades and generations,” says Kymberli Frueh, Senior Vice President for Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “The cinema platform offers a way for these fans to connect with one another and hopefully create new memories together.”