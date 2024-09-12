Vibee And Insomniac Announce The Return of Hotel EDC

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Today, Insomniac, the world’s leading live music experience creator, along with Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, announced the return of Hotel EDC during EDC Las Vegas 2025. Marking the third consecutive year as the exclusive hotel partner for the world’s largest dance music festival, Hotel EDC will take over Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, for the first time. From Friday (May 16 to Monday (May 19), festival-goers will experience exclusive DJ sets, official pool parties and immersive activations on the property.

Packages are available to previous Hotel EDC purchasers on Wednesday, September 11, at noon PT at specialty loyalty pricing. The presale for EDC Las Vegas 2025 Headliners and previous EDC purchasers goes live Thursday, September, at noon PT. Hotel EDC packages go on sale to the general public Friday, September 13, at noon PT and include a three-night, four-day stay for up to four people per room.

Insomniac and Vibee launched Hotel EDC two years ago to bring the colorful world of EDC to the heart of Las Vegas. Following a sold-out experience in 2024, Hotel EDC will host official parties, immersive installations and pop-up DJ sets at the vibrant Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The lobby and casino will be transformed entirely with performers, photo-ops, and more, as well as submerging guests under the electric sky. Hotel EDC package holders can also access Insomniac-hosted parties at the Hotel EDC Pool, daily wellness sessions, a beauty bar for festival glam, exclusive merch, and other luxury on-property amenities.

Additional perks for Hotel EDC guests include a $30 daily food and beverage credit to use on the property at select locations. Premium add-ons include premier shuttles and a private car service. Hotel EDC is now just five minutes from Maverick Helicopters, for those who want to take a high-flying trip to the festival grounds.

The official Hotel EDC 2025 lineup will be announced in the coming months.

Hotel EDC, the exclusive and only official Headliner hotel for EDC, includes:

ACCOMMODATIONS

• 3-night stay at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for up to four people per room, with the option to extend the stay for shoulder nights.

• Option to purchase 3-day EDC Las Vegas Festival GA+ or VIP experience passes.

• Headliner Party Pack with limited-edition merchandise.

• In-room EDC decor and exclusive keepsakes.

• A dedicated Vibee concierge is on-site and available around the clock.

• Premium add-ons, including premier shuttles to and from the festival and private car service.

EXPERIENCES

• Exclusive entry to Insomniac-hosted parties at the Hotel EDC Pool.

• Headliner Headquarters with daily DJ sets and activities.

• Access to the Hotel EDC Beauty Bar for the ultimate festival glam.

• Pop-up DJ sets throughout the property hosted by Insomniac’s Discovery project.

• Daily wellness sessions, including sound baths, meditation, and access to an indoor yoga studio.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

• $30 daily food and beverage credits per guest to use on property at select locations.

• World-class dining onsite, including Nobu, Kassi Beach House, One Steakhouse and Casa Calavera.

• Optional add-on to participate in the Hotel EDC Brunch at Kassi Beach House.

To participate in Hotel EDC Packages, one adult must be 21+ for the hotel check-in requirement. The minimum age to attend EDC is 18.