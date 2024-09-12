NITO Announces The Results Of Their 2024 Board Election

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), announced the results of its 2024 Board Of Directors elections.

New members announced for NITO’s board include Amy Butterer (outer/most), David Gottlieb (Death Or Glory), and Maria Matias (Maria Matias Music), along with former board member Stormy Shepherd (Leave Home Booking).

The newly-elected members join returning board members Tom Chauncey (Partisan Arts), Wayne Forte (Entourage Talent Associates), Jon Grau (This Is Management), Fielding Logan (Q Prime), Paul Lohr (New Frontier Touring), and Jack Randall (The Kurland Agency), who have been elected for a new term.

Rounding out the Board are returning members Adam Bauer (Madison House), Chris Harris (Rainmaker Management), Nelly Neben (Axis Management), Randy Nichols (Fly South), Sean Patrick Rhorer (Distance Management), Steve Schenck (TKO), Michel Vega (Magnus Media), and Matt Yasecko (Arrival Artists).

NITO’s board members serve for two year terms that are staggered, resulting in half of the organization’s board members up for election each year.

“We are excited to welcome Amy Butterer, Dave Gottlieb, and Maria Matias as new members to the NITO Board. We are also very, very happy to have a co-founder and original board member, Stormy Shepherd come back to the board,” said NITO Board President Jack Randall of The Kurland Agency. “Our work continues on and I have no doubt that all of these fine folks will make significant and meaningful contributions to NITO and the independent music community. I look forward to working with them moving forward.”

“We are thrilled to welcome three new members to the board and one returning member,” said NITO Managing Director Nathaniel Marro. “The majority of the companies on the board were not a part of the organization’s founding, which shows our growth and expansion beyond the pandemic panic and towards the future. I can’t wait to get to work with Amy, Maria, David and Stormy to bring NITO forward.”

NITO launched in the early days of the pandemic, providing a collective voice for independent talent agencies and management organizations. Since its launch, NITO has grown to now represent more than 150 independent companies, ranging from solo operations to major players such as Red Light Management and High Road Touring.