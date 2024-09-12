David Nail Announces ‘A Campfire Christmas Tour’ With Special Guest Jacob Tolliver

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Cozy up with Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter David Nail as he unwraps the magic of the holidays on his A Campfire Christmas Tour. Nail has announced that he will embark on his first-ever 12-city Christmas tour, creating a festive and intimate setting designed to transport audiences around a campfire as he performs holiday hits and reimagined Christmas classics alongside his well-known and timeless songs like “Let It Rain,” “Red Light” and “Nights on Fire.” Tickets are on sale now.

“My wife Catherine has begged me to do a Christmas tour for several years, and I guess the timing just felt right to grant her wish finally. I look forward to incorporating some timeless Christmas classics with new music, as well as the normal songs you’re used to hearing! It’s gonna be a blast!” said Nail.

The tour kicks off at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville on November 30. From there, Nail will continue to spread holiday cheer with stops in multiple cities in Florida, Illinois and Connecticut before heading to The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, NY, on December 20 and closing out the tour at Bull Run in Shirley, Mass., on December 21. Most dates will introduce piano virtuoso Jacob Tolliver as the unique guest opener. Tolliver started playing Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet and touring with the legendary rock n’ roller.

Last month, Nail released his latest single, “Why,” featuring the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Aubrie Sellers. Nail originally penned “Why” nearly two decades ago, during his early days in Nashville, when he was carving out his path in country music. Now, after years of industry success, Nail showcases his innate songwriting talent with this touching track.

A Campfire Christmas Tour Dates:

Nov. 30 – Knoxville, Tenn. – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Dec. 5 – Stuart, Fla. – Lyric Theatre

Dec. 6 – Boca Raton, Fla. – The Studio at Mizner Park

Dec. 7 – Brooksville, Fla. – Jack Daniels Amphitheatre – Florida Cracker Kitchen

Dec. 8 – Summerville, Fla. – The Tracy Performing Arts Center

Dec. 13 – Bloomington, Ill. – The Castle Theatre

Dec. 14 – Indianapolis, Ind. – 8 Seconds Saloon

Dec. 15 – McHenry, Ill. – The Vixen

Dec. 18 – Fairfield, Conn. – The Warehouse at FTC

Dec. 19 – Old Saybrook, Conn. – The Kate

Dec. 20 – Syracuse, N.Y. – The Westcott Theater

Dec. 21 – Shirley, Mass. – Bull Run