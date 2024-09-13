Modelo Extends Its Sponsorship Deal With The L.A. Galaxy And Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Major League Soccer team, the LA Galaxy, and their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP), have extended their sponsorship partnership with the adult beverage brand Modelo.

The new multi-year deal, brokered by AEG Partnerships, will see Modelo continue its reign as the Exclusive Import Beer Sponsor of the LA Galaxy and be named a Founding Partner of DHSP.

The sponsorship agreement also includes branding opportunities both in-stadium and on the team and venue’s digital platforms. This encompasses logo rotation on the scoreboard during all publicly ticketed events, as well as visibility on the stadium’s 405 and 91 freeway marquees alongside other Founding partners. Additionally, Modelo will have extensive branding across the stadium’s concourse, plaza, and fascia.

Modelo will maintain a prominent presence with consumers through two custom branded locations: one on the south concourse and another at the Northeast entrance.

In addition to signage throughout the stadium, Modelo will raise brand awareness through activations such as LA Galaxy’s Watch Parties presented by Modelo during the team’s away games.

“Our collaboration with Modelo continues to enhance the event-day experience at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Modelo-branded locations and engaging guest activations have become immensely popular with our fans,” said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. “Together with Constellation, we’ve built an incredible foundation. We look forward to enhancing our offerings and elevating the game-day experience through our ongoing partnership.”

“LA Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park, and Modelo are synonymous with soccer in Southern California,” said Rene Ramos, Senior Vice President, Brand Activation, Constellation Brands. “The passion for the beautiful game only continues to grow in popularity here in the U.S., and we’re excited to showcase Modelo as the #1 brand in the market through this continued partnership.”