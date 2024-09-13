Soccer Mommy Announces New Single And International Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Soccer Mommy, the musical project of beloved Nashville songwriter and musician Sophie Allison, recently announced her staggering new album, Evergreen. She has highlighted the more organic production of this record with the breathtaking, acoustic-forward “Lost” and “M,” and she has now shared a new side of the record with “Driver.” A classic, catchy-as-hell Soccer Mommy rocker, “Driver” is a testament to Allison’s spaciness and indecision; it’s a cheeky song about someone willing to deal with those flaws to love you despite them.

“Driver is a love song that’s really about someone being there for you in spite of your shortcomings. It’s more light-hearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year, using my distractedness as a bit of a punchline,” explains Allison.

Soccer Mommy also announces a massive, four-month North American, UK and European tour supporting Evergreen. In addition to her forthcoming performance at NYC and DC’s All Things Go later this month, Soccer Mommy will bring the new album on the road from January through the end of May with stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Tickets go on sale locally on Friday at 10:00 a.m. – see below to find a show near you.

Allison began her career as a teenager, sharing music on Bandcamp in near-demo form. In recent years, she has been enjoying synthesizers and experimental production, thanks to the new studio resources at her fingertips. But when Allison wrote the songs for Evergreen, she knew they called for a different touch. Songwriting has always been Allison’s way to sort through life and ground herself, so – as she crafted this album in the wake of a profound and personal loss – it felt important to keep these songs raw and relatable, unvarnished and honest. By opting for more organic production and shining a spotlight on her songwriting, Allison did just that. The result is Evergreen, a sonic return to Soccer Mommy’s roots, but recast on a cinematic scale with the help of acoustic guitars, lush strings and flutes. Nothing overindulgent, everything real.

Evergreen was made by Allison in Atlanta’s Maze Studios with producer Ben H. Allen III (Deerhunter, Animal Collective, Youth Lagoon, Belle and Sebastian), and will be released on October 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.

TRACKLIST:

1. Lost

2. M

3. Driver

4. Some Sunny Day

5. Changes

6. Abigail

7. Thinking of You

8. Dreaming of Falling

9. Salt In Wound

10. Anchor

11. Evergreen

2024 TOUR DATES:

September 13 – Nashville, TN – Musician’s Corner

September 28 – New York, NY – All Things Go Festival

September 29 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Festival

October 12 – Little Rock, AR – Hillcrest Harvest Fest

2025 TOUR DATES:

January 22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

January 23 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

January 24 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

January 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

January 27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

January 30 – Brooklyn, NYC – Brooklyn Steel *

February 2 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

February 4 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall ^

February 5 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre ^

February 6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^

February 8 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall ^

February 18 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn %

February 19 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s %

February 20 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory %

February 21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall %

February 22 – Austin, TX – Radio/East %

February 24 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf %

February 25 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre %

February 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern %

February 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore %

March 3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox %

March 4 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre %

March 5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom %

March 7 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

March 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot %

March 10 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre %

March 12 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman %

March 13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue %

March 14 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall %

March 15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl %

April 26 – Lisbon, PT – Lisboa ao Vivo

April 27 – Madrid, ES – Sala Copernico

April 28 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo 2

April 30 – Zurich, CH – Papiersaal

May 1 – Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son

May 2 – Milan, IT – Legend

May 3 – Munich, DE – Ampere

May 4 – Cologne, DE – Artheater

May 6 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

May 7 – Bristol, UK – SWX

May 8 – London, UK – Hackney Church

May 9 – Leeds, UK – Project House

May 11 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

May 13 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 TV Studio

May 14 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

May 16 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival

May 20 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

May 21 – Berlin, DE – Lido

May 22 – Warszawa, PL – Klub Hybrydy

* support from L’Rain

^ support from Tomberlin

% support from Hana Vu