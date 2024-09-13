The Core Records Names Jamie Younger New Vice President of Artist Development

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Core Records is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jamie Younger as Vice President (VP) of Artist Development. Coming to The Core Records following an impressive 12-year run at Warner Music Nashville, Younger brings industry experience to the label. Recognized for her strategic acumen and innovative approach to artist marketing, Younger has been instrumental in launching and developing the careers of notable artists, including the Zac Brown Band, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, and The Castellows. Her tenure at Warner Music Nashville was marked by groundbreaking achievements, such as leading the campaign for Zimmerman’s record-setting debut album Religiously, Barrett’s multi-genre platinum-selling album Goldmine and more.

“Younger’s ability to navigate the evolving music landscape has consistently resulted in history-making projects. We are excited to have such a visionary joining our team,” said Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, co-founders and CEOs of The Core Entertainment. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop and break new artists on a global scale.”

As a former GrammyNEXT member, Younger has also contributed significantly to the music community through her work on the Recording Academy Nashville Chapter MusiCares Fundraising Committee and as a mentor for GrammyU. Her holistic and empathetic approach to artist development aligns perfectly with The Core Records’ mission to nurture talent and redefine success in the music industry.

“I’ve had a front-row seat working alongside Chief and Simon as they’ve continued to grow and build an amazing roster of talent at The Core Entertainment,” said Younger. “The opportunity to be a part of the launch of The Core Records was simply something I couldn’t turn down. From the company’s culture to the depth of the roster, it’s a testament to the team’s ability to nurture multi-genre talent, and I can’t wait to be a part of the team developing the next wave of superstars at The Core Records.”

Younger’s appointment is effective immediately. She will operate out of The Core Records’ headquarters in Nashville, where she lives with her family.