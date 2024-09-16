Josh Ross Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The Canadian Country Music Awards

EDMONTON, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday night with Canadian country star and “First Taste of Gone” hitmaker Josh Ross taking top honors with the Entertainment of the Year award.

Along with the premiere accolade, Ross took home trophies for Male Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year for his smash hit “Trouble.”

Other winners for the night included MacKenzie Porter, who was presented with the award for Female Artist of the Year, and the James Barker Band who notched a win in Group or Duo of the Year along with the Fans’ Choice Award.

Up-and-coming Canadian artist Owen Riegling was recognized as the CCMA’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year for 2024, while Jade Eagleson rounded out the night, winning the Ford F-150 Album of the Year for Do It Anyway.

The 2024 CCMA Awards Presented By TD Is was streamed on CTV.ca And The CTV App With An Encore Presentation scheduled for Saturday, September 21 At 12 P.M. ET On E! And 8 P.M. ET On CTV2.