Jane’s Addiction Cancels U.S. Tour After On-Stage Fight

(CelebrityAccess) — After a tumultuous weekend that saw on-stage fights and canceled concerts, the California-based alt-rock group Jane’s Addiction announced the cancellation of the remaining dates of their current North American tour and announced plans to “take some time away as a group.”

The weekend’s events for Jane’s Addiction appeared to start during a performance at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion on Friday. Fan made videos of the show showed frontman Perry Ferrell on stage singing to the audience before pivoting on fellow bandmate Dave Navarro. The two appeared to exchange heated words and bumping into each other before Ferrell appeared to throw a punch at Navarro.

The donnybrook was quickly broken up by the stage crew but the damage appeared to have been done.

On Saturday, the members of the group took to Instagram to apologize to fans for the events at Friday’s show but went on to note that Saturday’s performance at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Connecticut had been canceled.

Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared her own take on what happened via Instagram, writing:

The classic lineup for Jane’s Addiction, including Perry Ferrell and Dave Navarro, along with Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins, reunited earlier this year for a show in London at the 400-capacity Bush Hall before announcing plans for a Live Nation-produced U.S. tour with support from Love & Rockets. The tour was set to wrap on October 16th with a show at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.