Thomas Rhett Announces Better In Boots Tour For 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country star Thomas Rhett announced the details of his forthcoming Better In Boots Tour.

‘Fueled’ by Marathon and produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas on June 5 and wraps at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, WA, on September 26th.

In all, the tour will hit 30 markets across the U.S., including Philadelphia, Detroit, Tampa, Salt Lake City, and Holmdel, New Jersey among others.

Tucker Wetmore will provide direct support for the tour while The Castellows and Dasha are lined up to provide support on select dates of the run.

BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 Dates:

6/5 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

6/6 – Southaven, MS – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove *

6/7 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC +*

6/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

6/26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

6/27 – Birmingham, AL – Venue TBA +*

6/28 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater *

7/10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

7/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

7/12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^

7/17 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage +*

7/31 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

8/1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^

8/2 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

8/7 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/8 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/9 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

8/15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

8/21 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

8/22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

8/23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach +*

9/4 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

9/5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/6 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *

9/18 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena *

9/19 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

9/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/26 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

+ Check Local Listing for On-Sale Date

* Additional Support from The Castellows

^ Additional Support from Dasha