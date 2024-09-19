SNL Announces Hosts And Musical Talent For First Five Shows Of 50th Season With Jelly Roll, Ariana Grande And More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Saturday Night Live (SNL) has announced the talent lineup for the first five episodes of its highly anticipated 50th season, starting with the season premiere on September 28. Hacks star Jean Smart, a six-time Emmy winner, will debut as host, joined by first-time musical guest Jelly Roll.

The following episode on October 5 will feature comedian Nate Bargatze, returning as host for a second straight season, with Coldplay as the musical guest for the eighth time.

Ariana Grande will return to host the October 12 episode without performing this time. Instead, Stevie Nicks will take the stage as the musical guest, marking her first appearance since 1983. Grande’s appearance comes ahead of her role in the Wicked movie adaptation, which is set for release in November.

Michael Keaton will host on October 19, with Billie Eilish as the musical guest. John Mulaney will headline the November 2 episode as host, and Chappell Roan will make her SNL debut as the musical guest.

The iconic NBC sketch show’s 50th season is expected to be a major event, following the star-studded celebration it held for its 40th anniversary.