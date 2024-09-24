Collective Of Artists And Leaders (C•O•A•L) Management Launches With Julia Khan As President

LOS ANGELES/LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Collective of Artists and Leaders (C•O•A•L) MGMT, a brand-new management company and collective of independent managers, launches today with notable industry executive Julia Khan serving as president.

The C•O•A•L MGMT team (at the time of this announcement) led by Khan, includes Creative Management Firm’s Yvette Medina, founder/president; FM Group’s Alex Frankel, president; Chris Maher, COO, and Dani Chavez, CMO; HowRU? Entertainment’s Ben Eisenberg, founder/COO; Justin Miller, founder/ CEO Creative + Marketing, and Corey Kastner, founder/CGO A&R + Business Development; Leader Management’s Max Leader, founder/CEO; and November Yellow’s Jaha Johnson, founder/CEO.

J. Erving, CEO of Human Resources, has been named Board Chair of Music.

With offices in Los Angeles and London, the structure and ethos of C•O•A•L is to support and nurture managers and their client roster of recording artists, music producers and writers. The team works collaboratively and cooperatively, accessing the benefits of the broader consortium, with each manager maintaining their brand while participating in the collective.

C•O•A•L MGMT is a small boutique firm that benefits from the infrastructure, resources, and muscle of a larger, venture-backed global agency, YMU. C•O•A•L MGMT offers partners financial support, accounting services, business development, guidance to grow artist rosters and revenue, consulting services from experienced leadership, a creative community of experts, and global access to other divisions within the YMU group.

Khan was appointed to her leadership role by Mary Bekhait, Group CEO of YMU, and will continue to be based in Los Angeles. She brings her extensive experience as a manager and consultant to major labels, artists, and managerial firms.

Khan offers: “I am honored to spearhead C•O•A•L and partner with amazing managers committed to true artistic talent and go above and beyond for their clients. It’s a privilege to support the team and their incredible rosters, and I am grateful to Mary Bekhait and YMU for backing us.”

Bekhait adds, “YMU is delighted to partner with Julia, J., and the wider C•O•A•L team on this exciting new venture. The combination of culture-defining clients, experienced managers, and YMU’s wider infrastructure is a compelling blend. We can’t wait to get started.”

Erving continues: “I’ve been in this business for over 20 years, so to be consulting for my peers to push the boundaries of music management is truly an honor. Working as both an artist manager and distributor, the art of artist management is even more important now—in the age of independence—than ever before. Artists need value-add via their managers; this team holds the experience and collective power to blow it out of the park. Big thanks to Julia, Mary, and YMU for having me.”

Khan previously consulted and co-managed Usher for eight years, with their work together incorporating major music releases, brand deals, touring, philanthropic endeavors, and the launch of his sold-out Las Vegas residency. Management partners included Roc Nation, SB Projects, and Laffitte Mgmt. Additional consulting clients have included multiple labels within Universal Music Group, Lighthouse Mgmt., Crush Music, LVRN Records, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Ogunlesi Group, and MasterClass.

Khan is currently working with dynamic Australian-Tamil singer/songwriter DHEE. DHEE earned a massive audience as the voice behind songs from successful Tamil language movies, enjoying billions of streams on YouTube. Just last month, DHEE released her debut single as a solo artist, “Roots,” with more music coming soon.

Before founding her company, Khan was in the record industry for over fifteen years, with her last role as Head of Marketing at Jive/LaFace Records (Sony Music). There, she oversaw special projects, brand campaigns, and global rollouts for iconic artists, including A Tribe Called Quest, T-Pain, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Chris Brown, Ciara, and P!NK. Khan is also an active board member of Usher’s New Look charity and a long-term Global Citizen Entertainment Advisory Board Committee member.