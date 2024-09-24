Warner Music Nashville Co-President Ben Kline Stepping Down As Gregg Nadel Is Named His Replacement

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Gregg Nadel is moving from President of Elektra to Co-Chair/Co-President of Warner Music Nashville, where he’ll work alongside Cris Lacy. The change comes as Ben Kline steps down from his role after a decade with Warner Music Nashville.

Nadel has been with Warner Music Group for 27 years, playing a pivotal role in the careers of artists like Ed Sheeran, Zac Brown Band, Brandi Carlile, and Sturgill Simpson. Starting October 1st, both Nadel and Lacy will report to Warner Records Co-Chairmen Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson. They’ll continue working with Nashville acts co-signed with Atlantic Music Group, which recently announced a major restructuring.

Bay-Schuck and Corson praised Nadel’s long history with the company, saying, “Gregg grew up at WMG, and over the past three decades, he’s brought his impeccable taste, wisdom, and guidance to an exceptional array of original, powerful voices. He’s an ambidextrous A&R and marketing expert with a global perspective, which will be a tremendous asset at a time when Nashville artists are crossing boundaries and reaching the world stage like never before.” They also highlighted the strengths of Lacy and Nadel as a team, adding that together, they’ll lead Warner Music Nashville into an exciting future.

Nadel shared his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I’ve had the honor of working with incredibly talented artists across many sounds and styles, and through it all, I’ve always felt a deep connection to the heartfelt music that comes from Nashville’s rich creative culture.” He expressed excitement about joining forces with Lacy and the entire team in Nashville.

Lacy echoed the excitement, noting their long-standing collaboration at WMG. “Gregg brings a unique, wide-ranging perspective to what will be a fantastic partnership,” she said.