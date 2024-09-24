Snoop Dogg Inks Catalog Deal and Death Row Records Publishing Deal With Reservoir Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media has secured new publishing administration deals with iconic rapper Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records, headquartered in New York. These deals cover Snoop Dogg’s entire catalog and future works, alongside the publishing rights of Death Row Records, the legendary label Snoop acquired from MNRK Music Group in 2022.

After acquiring Death Row, Snoop removed the label’s music from streaming platforms, only to bring it back last year with an exclusive first week on TikTok. The label is known for albums like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, and 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me.

Snoop also established a new publishing arm under Death Row in 2023, representing several writers tied to the label. Reservoir’s deal includes hits such as “Hail Mary” by Makaveli, “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” by 2Pac, and “Picture Me Rollin” by 2Pac, among others.

Snoop expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “I’m so honored to have them as a partner and excited for all the great things to come with the catalog and new music ventures.”

Reservoir’s EVP, Donna Caseine, praised Snoop, calling him a “legendary artist” who embodies excellence across music, brands, TV, and film. She added that supporting his vision and working with the Death Row team is an honor.

Reservoir CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi emphasized the partnership’s importance, “Being in business with Snoop is an exciting opportunity to support his legendary catalog, leveraging his massive stardom to embed his music across mainstream media further.” This deal also marks a unique moment to help further the legacy of an important and valuable brand like Death Row. Snoop has come full circle with Death Row, showcasing his ongoing dedication to upholding its rich history – something Reservoir has proven as a core value and area of expertise across our business.”