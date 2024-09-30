Rising Singer-Songwriter Myles Smith Signs With Sony Music Publishing UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing UK has signed the up-and-coming singer-songwriter Myles Smith to an exclusive global publishing deal.

Smith, a native of the London suburb of Luton, has found streaming success this year blending folk, Americana and pop music, in singles such as “Solo” and “My Home.”

His debut EP, You Promised A Lifetime reached #30 on the UK charts and his 2024 single “Stargazing” earned him multiple platinum certifications after reaching #4 on the UK Singles chart.

Myles is currently touring with sold-out dates across the US and Canada after embarking on his first-ever headline tour in the UK and Europe earlier this year.

Myles Smith said, “Joining Sony Music Publishing is an exciting new chapter. I’m grateful for their belief in my music and looking forward to sharing more of my story with the world.”

“Myles is a once-in-a-generation talent, with exceptional drive and dedication. Witnessing his global impact as an artist from the UK is really exciting, and it’s a privilege to be part of his remarkable journey,” added Sony Music Publishing UK Senior Director of A&R Saul Fitton.