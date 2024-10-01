Major League Baseball Legend Pete Rose Dead At 83

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Pete Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hit king, and Cincinnati Reds icon passed away September 30th at home in Clark County, Nevada. A cause of death has not been released. He was 83.

Known for his legendary 4,256 career hits over 24 seasons, Rose was admired for his gritty hustle and relentless effort, earning him the nickname “Charlie Hustle.” He was a three-time World Series champion, with the Reds in 1975 and 1976, and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980. His legacy on the field included being named to 17 All-Star teams, winning the National League Rookie of the Year in 1963, and the MVP award in 1973.

Despite his accomplishments, Rose’s career was overshadowed by his gambling habits. In 1989, following a report by lawyer John Dowd, Rose was banned from baseball for betting on MLB games, including on his team while serving as both a player and manager. Though he consistently denied these allegations for years, he eventually admitted to betting on the Reds in his 2004 autobiography My Prison Without Bars, expressing regret for his actions.

Born in Cincinnati in 1941, Peter Edward Rose idolized his father, Harry Francis “Pete” Rose, a semi-pro athlete. He attributed his success not to natural talent but to hard work and determination, a belief he detailed in his 2019 autobiography, Play Hungry. Rose famously played more than 500 games at five different positions, was a switch hitter, and showcased versatility that was unmatched in Major League history.

The Reds celebrated Rose’s contributions by inducting him into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2016 and unveiling a statue of his signature head-first slide in 2017. Despite his lifetime ban keeping him from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Rose’s passion for baseball and dedication to his fans remained evident throughout his life.

He is survived by his longtime fiancée and children, including his son Pete Rose Jr., who briefly followed in his father’s footsteps in MLB. His legacy, filled with remarkable triumphs and deep controversy, leaves a lasting impact on the sport he dearly loved.

Tributes to Rose:

– “Pete Rose was more than just a player; he was the spirit of hustle and passion in baseball. He inspired a generation with his determination and love for the game. Baseball lost one of its most iconic figures today.” — Johnny Bench, Hall of Fame catcher and Rose’s former teammate.

– “Pete was a once-in-a-lifetime player, a true competitor. He played every game like it was his last, and that kind of dedication will never be forgotten. His record speaks for itself.” — Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and teammate in the Big Red Machine.

– “He may have had his flaws, but you could never question his love for the game of baseball. He gave everything on that field, and that’s how I’ll remember him.” — Dusty Baker, longtime MLB manager and former teammate.

– “Pete Rose was the definition of ‘all-in.’ Whether it was running to first after a walk or sliding head-first into home, his commitment to baseball is what legends are made of. He inspired fans and players alike to leave it all on the field.” — Rob Manfred, MLB Commissioner.

– “I was lucky enough to see Pete play in his prime. He showed us all what true hustle and love for the sport looked like. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest hitters of all time.” — Hank Aaron, Baseball Hall of Famer.

RIP.