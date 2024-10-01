The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Celebrates 2024 Class Of Inductees

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) celebrated its 2024 class of inductees with an unforgettable evening at Toronto’s legendary Massey Hall. Tom Cochrane, Blue Rodeo Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, Sarah McLachlan and Diane Tell were honored with moving tributes and extraordinary performances at Saturday night’s star-studded Induction Ceremony, presented by Amazon Music.

Nelly Furtado surprised the audience by joining McLachlan for a stirring performance of the latter’s global smash, “Angel.” The evening culminated with an exhilarating rendition of Cochrane’s timeless hit, “Life Is A Highway,” led by Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox who was joined on stage by many of the night’s performers including Cochrane on harmonica and the night’s host Marie-Mai.

Cochrane himself kicked off the show, joining his longtime guitarist Bill Bell for the groundbreaking political anthem “Lunatic Fringe.” Throughout the night, Cochrane was feted with tribute performances from his vast catalog of songs, from his solo work and music with his band Red Rider: Brett Emmons (The Glorious Sons) rocked out to “Big League,” and Sam Roberts performed an emotive rendition of the 1979 hit “White Hot.”

Taking the stage after being inducted by Triumph’s Gil Moore, Cochrane praised his loyal fans, who continued singing along to his music.

“I wrote them, produced them with my friends and radio got them out to you in one permutation or another, but I realize, make no mistake about it, that you breathe life into these songs,” Cochrane said. “Without you, they don’t exist.”

Blue Rodeo Cuddy and Keelor watched an eclectic lineup of artists showcase their wide-reaching influence. Country stars Tim Hicks and Tenille Townes performed the chart-topping “Til I Am Myself Again;” Adam Baldwin, Terra Lightfoot, and Matt Mays represented the roots scene with a powerful take on “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet.” Toronto singer-songwriter AHI impressed with his version of the band’s beloved JUNO-winning single “Try.” Along with Whitehorse, McLachlan performed “Dark Angel,” a song she’s featured on from Blue Rodeo’s 6x-platinum album “Five Days in July.” Cuddy and Keelor later took the stage to perform “Lost Together,” the title track from their 2x-platinum 1992 album – accompanied by several of the night’s performers and their guest inductor Ron MacLean.

“It’s a humbling honor to gather here with so many friends and colleagues to celebrate these songs,” said Keelor. “With a grateful heart I say thank you all very much.”

Earlier in the night, Metric’s Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw serenaded McLachlan with a heartfelt performance of “I Will Remember You.” Whitehorse pulled off double duty, performing McLachlan’s worldwide hit “Sweet Surrender.” Lights electrified the crowd with a dynamic performance of McLachlan’s Grammy and JUNO-winning anthem “Building A Mystery.”

In addition to her duet performance, Furtado ushered McLachlan into the Hall, praising her dedication to the art of songwriting and her open heart.

“I want to thank my amazing fans for sharing their love,” McLachlan said. “It is truly the best validation as an artist.”

Some of Canada’s top French-language artists celebrated Tell, one of Quebec’s pioneering female singer-songwriters. Rafaëlle Roy honored Tell with “On a beau;” Ariane Roy performed “Souvent longtemps énormément,” La Zarra sang “Si j’etais un homme” and Tell joined Dominique Fils-Aimé for a stunning performance of “Gilberto.”

“Thank you for allowing me to join this prestigious family of inductees,” said Tell, who Pierre Brassard inducted. “I owe this honor to the great musicians, artists, and collaborators and, most of all, to my faithful audience. I provide the words and melodies, but it is you, the audience, who provides the magic.”

The 2024 inductees will be indelibly honored at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame’s permanent location at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary, which features exclusive artifacts and one-of-a-kind memorabilia celebrating Canada’s greatest songwriters and inductees.