Zach Falkow To TKO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Booking agent and artist manager Zach Falkow has joined the team at The Kirby Organization.

At TKO, Falkow will represent acts such as The Unlikely Candidates, Have Mercy, Wilder, Leah Marlene, Todd Carey, Breezy Supreme and Bonnie McKee and will continue to work with the Los Angeles-based alt-rock band The Props.

A veteran talent exec, the New York-based Falkow’s resume includes past roles at UAA, served as an artist manager and head of touring at Greystone Artists and led artist relations at the cannabis cultivator Cherry Kola Farms.

In his free time, he plays bass guitar for the Blink-182 tribute band Dude Ranch as well as performing with the pop-punk outfit, Don’t Panic.