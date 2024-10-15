Kimberly Figel Benoit Named Inspector General At The Library Of Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kimberly Figel Benoit as the inspector general for the Library of Congress.

In her new role at the LOC, Benoit will provide oversight for all of the library’s programs and operations, ranging from audits and investigations, to reviews and semiannual reports to the Congress.

With a career that spans more than 20 years, Benoit most recently sered as assistant inspector general for audits of NASA, but has extensive federal audit and investigative experience in both the executive and legislative branches.

Along with NASA, Benoit served as an acting deputy inspector general with AmeriCorps, deputy assistant inspector general for audits and investigations with the U.S. Postal Service, and as director for performance, financial audits and investigations with the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Ms. Benoit and to welcome her to the Library of Congress,” Hayden said. “She brings a wealth of experience in conducting complex audits and investigations across a diverse range of sectors, which will serve the Library well.”