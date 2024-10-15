Abu Dhabi Announced As The Second City To Host A Sphere

ABU DHABI, UAE (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced that the United Arab Emirates would be home to the world’s second Sphere arena.

While details are still limited, Sphere Entertainment said the new venue will be located a “prime location” in Abu Dhabi and will be similar to the 20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas.

“The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city.”

According to Sphere Entertainment, DCT Abu Dhabi will pay Sphere Entertainment a franchise initiation fee for the right to build the venue, utilizing Sphere Entertainment’s proprietary designs, technology, and intellectual property. DCT Abu Dhabi will also foot the bill for the construction, with Sphere Entertainment providing its expertise to assist with the development, construction, and pre-opening of the venue.

After the venue is completed, Sphere Entertainment will continue its ongoing arrangements with DCT Abu Dhabi and will collect annual fees for creative and artistic content that’s featured in the new venue, including the use of brand, patents, proprietary technology, and intellectual property; and operational services related to venue operations and technology, as well as commercial and strategic advisory support.

“We are excited to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sphere Entertainment, providing our residents and visitors with an extraordinary new form of entertainment. Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits. This partnership aligns with our Tourism Strategy 2030, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation. By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we’re not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings,” added H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

When completed, the Sphere in Abu Dhabi will be the second such venue in the world following the completion of the Sphere in Las Vegas earlier this year. Plans to build a Sphere in London were officially withdrawn in January after the proposed venue faced pushback from local residents over concerns about congestion and light pollution from the building’s LED-covered exterior.