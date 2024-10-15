David Gray Named Managing Director, U.K. And Head of Global A&R At UMPG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Publishing Group announced the promotion of David Gray the post of to Managing Director, U.K. as well as Head of Global A&R for Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

In his new role, Gray will take on oversight of all departments in the management and creative direction of the company’s U.K. office. His new portfolio includes identifying and developing creative opportunities for UMPG songwriters, spotting and signing rising talent, and developing artists and creators already signed to the music publisher.

He will assume the leadership role from longtime UMPG U.K. Managing Director Mike McCormack, who has established a consultancy and formed a joint venture with the company.

Before his most recent promotion, Gray served as UMPG’s Executive Vice President and Co-Head of US A&R, as well as Head of the company’s Global Creative Group. During his tenure, he’s signed artists and songwriters such as Sabrina Carpenter, Stephen Sanchez, Julia Michaels, Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Demi Lovato, among others and collaborated with UMPG Chair & CEO Jody Gerson to launch the music publisher’s Global Creative Group in 2022.

Gray will assume his new duties officially in January and will be based in UMPG UK’s London headquarters.

“David is one of the best creative A&R executives I have ever known, and he is integral to our global approach and success. His talent for identifying and building careers for songwriters, artists and producers is second to none, and his leadership and mentorship of the next generation of publishers is a quality I admire tremendously. I am delighted to promote David to this new role,” Gerson said.

“I would like to thank Mike McCormack for his many contributions to UMPG through the years and especially for his leadership during his eight years as our U.K. MD. I value him greatly as a friend and colleague. I am delighted he will continue to be part of the UMPG family,” she added.

“I want to thank Jody for her constant belief in me and for shaping a company built upon A&R, creativity, and a belief in songwriters and artists that is at the heart of our ethos. I am so excited to work with the incredible U.K. team, including our great Head of A&R Pete Simmons, and build upon the success achieved by Mike McCormack, who will continue his stellar contributions to our company through his new joint venture,” Gray said.