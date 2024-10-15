Lee Abrams: ‘The Shape Of Things’ – A Timeless Song

LYRICALLY AND INSTRUMENTALLY ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT SONGS IN THE ROCK SONGBOOK. COVERED BY SCORES OF ARTISTS. The song is as relevant today as it was in 1965

Here are seven interesting versions

FM—-Another Canadian trio. This version has a prog vibe to it. Good band. Underrated

https://youtu.be/BFE95XbnIUU?si=QI66NCbKazJqQ_df

DIXIE DREGS—-An instrumental with absolutely brilliant guitar work by Steve Morse

https://youtu.be/BYdJmKlaixQ?si=94aSxIcLyZGgRSUQ

JEFF BECK—-The trippy Rod Stewart version from the powerful Truth album

https://youtu.be/-kaJIynR15s?si=n9uzTWbaxRyvQSsW

RUSH—-The other Canadian trio (!) puts their spin on it

https://youtu.be/wfYwTv0eFSQ?si=WWLmK8dPAm7V-n28

DAVID BOWIE—-The vocals are pretty Bowie

https://youtu.be/L8QY46uZ0As?si=qiv64r5idKr94uYG

YARDBIRDS WITH JIMMY PAGE—-Love Jimmy Page but his solo sounds oddly off key in this otherwise strong live performance

https://youtu.be/a1jiH5PS4KY?si=mDxIG0b3YCKu9Kb3

YARDBIRDS—-The original and the best

https://youtu.be/MEWAsr_xvKY?si=zHxC_W55PcFc6YP8

…in these crazed times we need music that is as adventurous, melodic, intense and lyrically powerful as Shapes of Things