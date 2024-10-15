Lee Abrams: ‘The Shape Of Things’ – A Timeless Song

LYRICALLY AND INSTRUMENTALLY ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT SONGS IN THE ROCK SONGBOOK. COVERED BY SCORES OF ARTISTS. The song is as relevant today as it was in 1965
Here are seven interesting versions
FM—-Another Canadian trio. This version has a prog vibe to it. Good band. Underrated
https://youtu.be/BFE95XbnIUU?si=QI66NCbKazJqQ_df
DIXIE DREGS—-An instrumental with absolutely brilliant guitar work by Steve Morse
https://youtu.be/BYdJmKlaixQ?si=94aSxIcLyZGgRSUQ
JEFF BECK—-The trippy Rod Stewart version from the powerful Truth album
https://youtu.be/-kaJIynR15s?si=n9uzTWbaxRyvQSsW
RUSH—-The other Canadian trio (!) puts their spin on it
https://youtu.be/wfYwTv0eFSQ?si=WWLmK8dPAm7V-n28
DAVID BOWIE—-The vocals are pretty Bowie
https://youtu.be/L8QY46uZ0As?si=qiv64r5idKr94uYG
YARDBIRDS WITH JIMMY PAGE—-Love Jimmy Page but his solo sounds oddly off key in this otherwise strong live performance
https://youtu.be/a1jiH5PS4KY?si=mDxIG0b3YCKu9Kb3
YARDBIRDS—-The original and the best
https://youtu.be/MEWAsr_xvKY?si=zHxC_W55PcFc6YP8
…in these crazed times we need music that is as adventurous, melodic, intense and lyrically powerful as Shapes of Things