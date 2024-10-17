37th International Live Music Conference Set For London

LONDON (vip-booking) – The 37th edition of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) is set to take place in London from February 25-28, 2025.

The four-day event will bring together around 2,500 live music professionals to discuss the latest developments and challenges within the industry.

This year’s conference will feature a range of sessions, including debates, workshops, keynote speeches, and presentations, aimed at examining current trends and exploring the future of the global live music business.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation are returning as platinum partners, with the latter marking its 20th year of sponsorship.

ASM Global will continue to support the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, which offers 30 young professionals complimentary passes and mentorship opportunities at the event.

Among the key highlights of the 2025 event is the return of Touring Entertainment LIVE on February 26, focusing on large-scale branded entertainment and family shows. That evening, the expanded Soho Calling showcase will take place across six venues in London’s Soho district.

On February 27, the Arthur Awards, which are widely regarded as significant industry honors, will be presented during a gala ceremony hosted by Emma Banks, co-head of CAA’s London office. The awards ceremony will be attended by approximately 500 guests.

The final day of the conference, February 28, will feature the ILMC Futures Forum, which is aimed at emerging professionals in the live music industry, offering discussions on issues relevant to those in the early stages of their careers.

The conference will kick off with the Greener Events and Innovations Conference, run in partnership with A Greener Future.

Greg Parmley, head of ILMC, stated “This edition of ILMC looks to be a monumental voyage, with a complete overhaul of our agenda designed to cement ILMC’s position as the place where the international live music industry comes together to discuss the issues that matter the most. 2025’s ILMC will feature a sea of networking events, but with new dedicated strands on specific areas of the global business, including workshops, keynotes, presentations and more. We’re excited to reveal more over the coming months.”