Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg Announce Launch of Still G.I.N.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg announced today the launch of Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop – an ultra-premium gin now available for purchase nationwide. Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop mark the highly-anticipated second product release from the award-winning beverage brand co-founded by the music legends – and their first entry into the pure premium-spirit space following the global success of its first release, the acclaimed canned cocktail, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

Defiantly smooth, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop stands out as a clean, light modern gin that’s highly mixable – and supremely drinkable. As the first pure bottled spirit with Dre and Snoop’s official cosign, the game-changing Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop proves modern yet elegant, bursting with notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander for an unforgettable aromatic finish.

The debut of Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop marks the brand’s first expansion since its successful launch in February with the innovative, award-winning premium sparkling gin-based cocktail, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. Similar to how Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop pays homage to Snoop’s smash hit song “Gin and Juice” produced by Dr. Dre, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop takes its concept from another of the duo’s classic collaborations – the timeless hit “Still D.R.E.” from Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking multi-platinum album 2001.

“This is not a liquor that we’re just putting our name on,” Dr. Dre explains. “It’s just like we did with Beats headphones. Everything is us from the ground up: the gin, the flavor, the packaging… Everything had to be perfect. Snoop said it best: we’re better together – it’s always magical. It’s incredible to know that you’ve got something amazing that you feel is gonna really work. From the look to the taste, it’s all there.”

“Every day in the studio when Dre and I were trying to make the dopest music, we were drinking gin and just having fun,” Snoop Dogg clarifies. “We’ve been a part of the evolution of this gin – from the creation of the flavor, to the percentage of alcohol that’s in it – and it’s just so good! Dre’s a perfectionist: he wants to make sure it’s not just good, but great. Together, we ain’t gonna do nothing regular!”

Indeed, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop embody the vibrant citrus-forward flavor profile that effortlessly brings out the best of a cocktail’s essential ingredients, with subtle floral and spice notes introduced to balance and complete its complexity. This highly-refined botanical gin blend comes from the artisanal process of vapor distillation in a copper pot – skipping no steps in crafting an ultra-premium yet easy-drinking spirit worthy of putting Dre and Snoop’s name on the bottle.

A novel take on contemporary gin, the 85 proof (42.5% ABV) Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is distilled and bottled in the United States, and distributed nationally for $34.99 SRP through Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, the largest beverage distributor in the U.S. The unique honeycomb 750ml bottle and eye-catching packaging for Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop was designed by Ini Archibong (who also conceived the distinctive branding for Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop).

The rollout of Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop comes on the heels of the company’s successful first year – from its international expansion in the UK to being the first-ever alcohol sponsor of an NCAA bowl game with the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. “There’s a magnificent team of people around us,” Dr. Dre says: alongside its namesake co-founders, the spirit-driven company is led by Patrick Halbert, Andrew Gill and Rocco Milano, the founders of On The Rocks Cocktails.

“Dre and Snoop were involved in every step – from the bottle design down to getting the perfect harmony of botanical notes and smooth mouth feel into each sip,” the brand’s Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Gill notes. “Focusing on the complexity of balancing all-natural botanicals, we blended the spice, botanical, and garden ingredients until we had exactly the right profile – one that appeals to a wide variety of palates, but complex enough to satisfy the most sophisticated gin expert. Together, what we came up with with Dre and Snoop was the gin we’ve always wanted to make.”