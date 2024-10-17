Litmus Music Enters Recorded Music Royalties And Music Publishing Rights Deal With Randy Newman

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Litmus Music, a music rights business backed by Carlyle’s Global Credit business, has acquired Randy Newman’s share of his recorded music and publishing, encompassing the scores to timeless and beloved Disney film franchises such as Toy Story, Cars, Monsters Inc., and The Princess and the Frog. The deal also includes Newman’s hits from the 1970s-1980s such as “I Love L.A.,” “Mama Told Me Not To Come,” “Feels Like Home,” “You Can Leave Your Hat On,” “Short People,” “Baltimore,” and “It’s A Jungle Out There”

The catalog includes Toy Story’s “You’ve Got A Friend In Me,” which has become more than just a soundtrack to a beloved film; it has evolved into a universal symbol of friendship solidifying its place in contemporary culture.

Following high-profile deals with Katy Perry, benny blanco, and Keith Urban, this partnership with Newman further solidifies Litmus’s commitment to preserving and promoting iconic catalogs that resonate across generations. Having operated at the highest levels of the music industry, Litmus’ founding members have collectively fostered deep connections to record labels, distributors, artist managers, and the artists themselves, with a mission to create value for artists and investors through the thoughtful management of music.

“Randy Newman is a unique and brilliant songwriter, composer, and performer whose body of work has proven him to be an artist for the ages. There is absolutely no one like him, and his influence on the music world cannot be overstated. We couldn’t be more proud and excited to acquire Randy’s catalog of beautiful, witty, and sharply observational songs,” said Dan McCarroll, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Litmus Music.

“Randy’s music has touched so many generations. His songs continue to transcend time and illuminate films. Dan and I and the entire Litmus team are so grateful Randy has trusted us as his partner to care for these songs and recordings. It is an honor and responsibility we don’t take lightly,” added Hank Forsyth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Litmus Music.

“Randy Newman’s music has been a staple of childhood memories and experiences for decades,” said Alex Popov, Head of Private Credit at Carlyle. “Litmus Music continues to partner with the world’s leading artists to promote and drive value for iconic catalogs.”

With songs that run the gamut from heartbreaking to satirical and a host of unforgettable film scores, Newman has used his many talents to create musical masterpieces widely recognized by generations of audiences.

After starting his songwriting career as a teenager, Newman launched into recording as a singer and pianist in 1968 with his self-titled album Randy Newman. Throughout the 1970s, 80s, and 90s he released several acclaimed albums such as 12 Songs, Sail Away, Good Old Boys, Little Criminals, Born Again, Trouble in Paradise, Land of Dreams, and Bad Love. Since 2003, he has released three Randy Newman Songbook volumes, the Randy Newman: Live in London CD/DVD, Harps and Angels, and Dark Matter.

In addition to his solo recordings and regular international touring, Newman began composing and scoring for films in the 1980s. The list of movies he has worked on includes The Natural, Awakenings, Ragtime, all four Toy Story pictures, Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, Seabiscuit, James and the Giant Peach, A Bug’s Life, Meyerowitz Stories, and Marriage Story.

Newman’s many honors include seven Grammys, three Emmys, and two Academy Awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is in both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has been awarded an Ivor Novello PRS for Music Special International Award as well as a PEN New England Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award.