Bryan Adams’ Label Bad Records Inks Global Deal With Lasgo Records

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Bryan Adams‘ label, Bad Records, has signed a global physical sales and distribution deal with London-based Lasgo Records. The partnership kicks off with the release of Live at the Royal Albert Hall 2024, a box set set for a limited release on November 15. This set features full performances of three of Adams’ albums: Reckless, 18 ‘Til I Die, and So Happy It Hurts.

Fans will have the choice between a three-CD or four-LP set, both including 36 songs, a Blu-Ray disc featuring the concert films (directed by Grammy-winning Dick Carruthers), and a 32-page photo book with exclusive images from the shows.

Adams expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “The Lasgo team has a true passion for selling vinyl and CD, and I’m really looking forward to working with them.” Lasgo’s managing director, Garry Elwood, praised Adams as not only an iconic artist but also a genuinely nice person who cares about delivering the best for his fans.

Lasgo is already handling two of Adams’ albums, Classics Pt II and the Pretty Woman soundtrack, and will take charge of international distribution for future releases. In the U.S., distribution will be managed by Lasgo’s sister company, All Media Supply, based in Florida.

As Adams continues his So Happy It Hurts tour across Europe, he’ll follow with an arena tour in India in December, then Australia and New Zealand in early 2025. He recently announced 11 arena shows in the UK and Ireland for May 2025.

Lasgo Records, part of Lasgo Chrysalis, has been distributing physical music worldwide for over 46 years and handles a roster of over 30 labels, including those representing artists like King Crimson and Seasick Steve.