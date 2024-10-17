Tiago PZK Postpones ‘Gotti A Tour’ Until 2025

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Multifaceted Argentine artist Tiago PZK has announced the postponement of his upcoming “GOTTI A TOUR,” which was slated to begin this fall with stops in Latin America and the United States. Tiago PZK reschedules these tour dates with a heavy heart to be able to give his fans a complete and unforgettable experience with new music and an entirely new production experience that he and his team are working hard on.

“I’m sad to announce that my plan to release new music before this tour was delayed, which didn’t give us enough time to finish the production in time. I really want to give you something completely new, so I want to make sure it’s right.” – Tiago PZK

The “GOTTI A TOUR” has been rescheduled for spring 2025. Tiago PZK is currently working on a new musical project to present alongside the upcoming tour. Please see the new tour dates below.

Last month, the Argentine phenomenon made his blazing MTV Video Music Awards debut with a striking rendition of “Alegría.” Joining global sensation Anitta to bring their infectious Brazilian funk mega-hit to life, Tiago PZK has changed the game as the first-ever Argentine performer in VMAs history. Tiago’s debut for the storied award ceremony follows the groundbreaking success of his latest studio album ‘GOTTI A.’ The standout “Alegría” has notably amassed over 37 million views on YouTube and over 49 million streams on Spotify alone since its release. Listen to ‘GOTTI A’ here.

“GOTTI A” Tour Dates:

November 23 | Mexico City, Mexico – Flow Festival 2024

“GOTTI A” Rescheduled Tour Dates 2025:

February 14 | Madrid, Spain

February 16 | Barcelona, Spain

April 24 | Guatemala

April 25 | San Salvador, El Salvador

April 26 | San José, Costa Rica

April 30 | Lima, Perú

May 10 | Buenos Aires, Argentina

May 16 | Quito, Ecuador

May 18 | Santiago, Chile

June 4 | Torreon, Mexico

June 6 | Querétaro, Mexico

June 7 | San Luis Potosi, Mexico

June 9 | Mérida, Mexico

June 11 | Monterrey, Mexico

June 13 | CDMX, Mexico

June 14 | Leon, México

June 18 | Chicago, USA

June 21 | Brooklyn, USA

June 22 | Philadelphia, USA

June 26 | Washington DC, USA

June 29 | Nashville, USA

June 27 | Charlotte, USA

June 28 | Atlanta, USA

July 1 | Orlando, USA

July 2 | Miami, USA

July 5 | Houston, USA

July 6 | Dallas, USA

July 8 | El Paso, USA

July 9 | Phoenix, USA

July 10 | Los Angeles, USA