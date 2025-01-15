Deezer And Sacem Partner To Bring Artist-Centric Payment System To Include Publishing Rights

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — The French music streaming platform Deezer and royalty collective Sacem, announced the adoption of the artist centric payment system (ACPS) for publishing rights on Deezer in France.

According to Deezer, the adoption of the new payment system will result in better remuneration for artists and creators who develop and maintain an engaged fan base. As well, the new technology will introduce additional tools to combat fraudulent activity on the streaming platform.

The new system will also help Deezer to exclude noise from the royalty pool, including tracks with noise and functional sounds, which will be replaced by Deezer’s own catalog which will not count in royalty calculations.

“At Deezer, we continuously innovate for the benefit of the music ecosystem, and we are thrilled to partner with Sacem to introduce the world’s first update to the remuneration model for publishing in the streaming era,” said Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer. “Our model ensures that a higher share of what subscribers pay goes to the artists they love, while also counteracting fraudulent streaming behavior. Through this partnership, we are pleased to offer these key benefits to songwriters, composers, and publishers represented by Sacem.”

“At Sacem, we’ve always embraced innovation to maximize the value of our members’ works and ensure fair redistribution of rights. Since the advent of streaming, numerous debates have emerged about a more equitable distribution of revenue. The ACPS, developed in France with Deezer, moves in this direction by rewarding true music, excluding noise, and better accounting for the diversity of aesthetics and genres listened to on the platform, said Cécile Rap-Veber, CEO of Sacem. “We appreciate Deezer’s commitment to creators and publishers in the field of streaming as well as AI, notably through their adherence to the Ed Newton Rex initiative and our mutual efforts, and we’re thrilled to announce our collaboration today.”