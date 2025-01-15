Soundstripe Names Jeff Perkins As CEO

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Music licensing platform Soundstripe announced the hire of Jeff Perkins as the company’s new CEO.

In his new role, Perkins will work to expand Soundstripe’s position as a partner for agencies, creatives, and brands. His resume includes past roles at ad agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi and Havas, and most recently, as CEO of parking app ParkMobile, where he helped increase revenue by more than 230% during his tenure.

“I am very excited to join the Soundstripe team,” says Jeff Perkins. “Our founders, Travis, Micah, and Trevor, have built an incredible company that combines the highest quality music with an innovative AI-powered platform that solves a major problem in the industry. I look forward to working with this talented team as we continue to expand our business and provide creators with the best music and technology solutions available on the market.”

Perkins will step into the role vacated by Soundstripe’s current Co-CEO and co-founder Travis Terrell, who will become the company’s President while co-founder Trevor Hinesley will remain CTO.

“As co-founders, we are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team,” says Travis Terrell, Co-Founder of Soundstripe. “He has proven himself a highly effective leader with experience scaling businesses that cater to both large enterprises and individual users. We know Jeff is the right person at the right time to lead Soundstripe into our next stage of growth.”