New Orleans Jazz Fest Unveils 2025 Lineup With DMB, Pearl Jam, Kacey Musgraves & More

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) – The 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup has been revealed, with Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs, Lil Wayne & The Roots announced as headliners. The festival, known for its rich blend of music and culture, will take place over two weekends at the New Orleans Fair Grounds: April 24–27 and May 1–4.

Other major performers include Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr., Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Kacey Musgraves, HAIM, Burna Boy, and Trombone Shorty. The full lineup can be viewed on the festival’s website.

This year’s Cultural Exchange Pavilion, sponsored by Expedia, will highlight Mexican music and culture with performances by Santana, Banda MS, Grammy-winner Lila Downs, and 19 other acts. Attendees can also enjoy Mexican cuisine and mezcal cocktails near the pavilion.

Weekend passes and VIP packages are on sale now, with single-day tickets coming soon. Louisiana residents can take advantage of discounts, including early-bird rates of $290 for a four-day pass. Non-residents will pay between $329 and $369 for passes.

The popular “Locals Thursday” discount returns, offering advanced tickets at just $50 for Louisiana residents. VIP passes, priced between $579 and $1,899, include perks such as private viewing areas, air-conditioned spaces, and more.

Tickets and further details are available at nojazzfest.com.