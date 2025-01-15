Coal Chamber Cancels U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bradley James “Dez” Fafara, a founding member of the California-based nu-metal quartet Coal Chamber, has announced the cancellation of the band’s upcoming U.S. tour.

Coal Chamber’s Fiend For The Fans tour was slated to begin at The Summit in Denver on March 5 and conclude at TempleLive in Wichita on April 20. However, Fafara canceled the tour to prioritize his recovery from an unspecified health concern.

“I’ve had a very blessed life, and in all lives, some rain must fall. Certainly, over the last few years, it’s been stormy for my family and me with my health,” Fafara shared in a statement. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy. My attitude is positive, and when I’m ready, I’m gonna get back on the road harder than ever with both Coal Chamber and DevilDriver.”

Fafara also announced that the band plans to return to touring during the fourth quarter of 2025.

“There are a lot of things in the works with both bands, but I won’t go over them now because I want to focus on this announcement and ensure you hear it straight from me,” he added.

The cancellation follows the postponement of a 2024 tour after Fafara suffered a blackout caused by a vertigo episode. In October, he provided fans with a health update:

“As you know, I suffered a blackout and vertigo weeks before the tour. I’ve now seen several doctors multiple times, and as they dial in the diagnosis and treatment, I wanted to let you all know it’s nothing that’s going to kill me since I’ve had every CAT scan and test you possibly can do, thankfully. That being said, I’m under doctors’ supervision. In fact, I’m writing to you now fresh out of the ear, nose, and throat doctor and thought I should check in.

“Sorry for the silence, but I’ve been really focusing on family and health at the moment. PLEASE FOLLOW @devildriver and @coalchamberofficial as announcements are coming. I’m looking forward to hitting the road hard with both bands next year. New music is coming! Please like and comment so I can get back in your algorithm. Have a Happy Halloween. For more personal looks into the Fafara family, follow my wife and management @mrsfafara. Sincerely, DEZ.”