JJ Grey And Mofro And The Marshall Tucker Band Team For the Ramblin’ Rooster Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed rockers JJ Grey & Mofro and multi-platinum-selling southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) are coming together for the first time this spring for The Ramblin’ Rooster Tour. The seven-city joint tour includes stops in Nashville, Tenn.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Athens, Ga.; Montgomery, Ala. and more.

They’re all thrilled to be a part of the tour, a side departure from both bands’ main 2025 road shows.

“After being a fan and covering many of the songs of Marshall Tucker over the years, I am humbled at the idea of being on the same stage as them,” explains Grey.

“We look forward to doing these live shows with the great JJ Grey & Mofro,” says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. “I’m sure the MTB family will be enjoying JJ as much as we do. Let’s get this party started! Get ready to hold on!”

JJ Grey & Mofro and the MTB kick-off The Ramblin’ Rooster Tour on May 15 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Ky.

The Ramblin’ Rooster Tour Dates:

May 15 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

May 16 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Live

May 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Casino

May 18 – Nashville, TN – Pinnacle

May 20 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center

May 21 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

May 22 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Center